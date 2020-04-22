The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance, as it has been hovering around the current level for over a week. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, takes a look at the USD/JPY technical picture.

Key quotes

“The 4-hour chart shows that the price converges with directionless moving averages, which stand in a tight range.”

“Technical indicators, in the meantime, move back and forth around their midlines, without directional strength.”

“The base of the range this week comes around 107.20, with a clear break below favouring a slide toward the 106.50 region.”