The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance, as it has been hovering around the current level for over a week. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, takes a look at the USD/JPY technical picture.
Key quotes
“The 4-hour chart shows that the price converges with directionless moving averages, which stand in a tight range.”
“Technical indicators, in the meantime, move back and forth around their midlines, without directional strength.”
“The base of the range this week comes around 107.20, with a clear break below favouring a slide toward the 106.50 region.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
