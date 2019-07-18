According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, USD/JPY has eroded the 107.81 5th June low and is back under pressure.
Key Quotes
“While the market is capped by 108.99 we will maintain a negative bias. The 107.81 5th June low should act as a near term break point to the 106.78 recent low. Our short term target is 105.87, the 78.6% retracement of the move seen this year.”
“Minor resistance lies at the 109.02 mid-May low and also at the 110.84 April 10 low and the 110.75 200 day moving average. These guard the 2015-2019 downtrend at 111.94.”
“We look for the market to remain capped by its 112.01 2015-2019 downtrend. Only above here would target the 114.55 October 2018 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
