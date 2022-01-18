USD/JPY back to flat in 114.50 area as safe-haven yen demand outweighs dovish BoJ vibes, higher US yields

- USD/JPY has settled in the 114.50 area, roughly flat on the day despite a dovish BoJ and higher US yields.
- Safe-haven demand has underpinned the yen on a day where Fed tightening fears have driven US equities lower.
USD/JPY has eased back to near the 114.50 mark in recent trade after briefly spiking as high as the 115.00 handle during Asia Pacific trade on post-BoJ rate decision yen weakness. The more dovish than expected BoJ aside, some FX traders will be surprised at USD/JPY’s inability to track the latest advances in US bond yields that saw the US 10-year on Tuesday hit its highest level since January 2020 above 1.85%. By contrast, at current levels just above 114.50, USD/JPY is still trading some 1.5% below the 116.35 multi-year highs it hit in the first week of 2022.
USD/JPY’s failure on Tuesday to hold to the north of the 115.00 level, or indeed above the 21-day moving average at 114.91, post-BoJ/US bond yield spike likely has a lot to do with the market’s risk-off tone. US equities have tumbled on Tuesday as a result of Fed tightening fears and FX markets have unsurprisingly adopted a fairly defensive posture, which has seen safe-haven currencies JPY and USD outperform in unison. A much weaker than expected NY Fed manufacturing survey did not shift the dial for FX markets.
Recapping Tuesday’s BoJ meeting; as expected, the bank didn’t announce any new policy changes, but did modestly upgrade its inflation and growth forecasts, as sources had recently hinted was likely. The inflation forecast for the fiscal years 2022/23 and 2023/24 were both lifted to 1.1% from previously 0.9% and 1.0%, while the language on the risks to prices was adjusted to “generally balanced” from “skewed to the downside.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda acknowledged that price pressures had risen, but was eager to push back against any chatter about rate hikes. “We are not debating an interest rate hike” he said in the post-meeting press conference, adding that “the median forecast of board members is for inflation to move around 1%... Under such conditions, we are absolutely not thinking about raising rates or modifying our easy monetary policy”. “We continue to expect the BoJ to stick to their current policy framework until at least Governor Kuroda’s term ends next April,” said an analyst at MUFG, adding that “the widening divergence between BoJ and Fed policy expectations should continue to place upward pressure on USD/JPY”.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|114.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.94
|Daily SMA50
|114.28
|Daily SMA100
|113.07
|Daily SMA200
|111.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.65
|Previous Daily Low
|114.16
|Previous Weekly High
|115.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.48
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes lower toward 1.1350 as US stocks plunge
EUR/USD extends its slide toward 1.1350 during the American trading hours as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets. S&P 500 Index is down 1.5% after the opening bell on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index is holding above 95.50 despite disappointing NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index data.
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since January 11, below 1.3600 on Tuesday. Markets remain risk-averse amid the sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes in the US after the opening bell and the dollar preserves its strength.
Gold poised to resume its decline amid inflation concerns Premium
Gold fell to an intraday low of $1,805.74 a troy ounce as the greenback firmed up through the European session, following US Treasury yields soaring to fresh two-year highs. Risk-off sentiment persisted after Wall Street’s opening, with the metal bouncing towards the 1,820 price zone but quickly giving up and resuming its decline.
ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price witnessed an exponential increase over the past week and showed signs of slowdown as it approaches a massive hurdle. Investors can expect ADA to retrace and recuperate before it embarks on another leg-up.
NIO Inc looks for rebound as it establishes its US headquarters
NYSE: NIO had a down year to say the least in 2021, but a long list of positive catalysts are providing some nice tailwinds as we head into 2022.