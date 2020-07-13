USD/JPY awaits a firm direction to extend recent gains above 107.00

- USD/JPY sits tightly after snapping a three-day losing streak the previous day.
- US dollar recovers losses as fears of the pandemic, US-China tussle intensifies ahead of the key earning results.
- The US defies Beijing’s claims on the South China Sea, President Trump says China deal intact.
- Japanese Industrial Production, US CPI will decorate the calendar.
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.30 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair takes rounds to Monday’s high following the recent recovery that defied the previous three days’ losses. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Sino-American headlines continue to offer background music to the markets, recent updates joined pre-earning cautious sentiment to justify the risk-off mood. However, the latest news concerning the vaccine and Hong Kong dollar peg could question the pair bulls.
Uncertainty compresses market moves…
Fears of wave 2.0 of the COVID-19 outbreak and the US-China tussle continue to weigh on the market’s risk-tone despite the early-week optimism. Despite the latest CNBC update suggesting an early vaccine production, coupled with Bloomberg’s risk-positive news concerning the Hong Kong dollar peg, trading sentiment remains downbeat. The reason could be traced from over 13.00 million of global pandemic cases and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest comments turning down Beijing’s claims on the South China Sea. Though, US President Donald Trump tried to cover-up the issue while citing the phase one deal status and China’s buying. Even so, traders are waiting for additional clues to justify the latest shift in the mood.
Global markets earlier cheered the hopes of further stimulus but failed to defy the rising pandemic and the risk-negative headlines concerning the already frail relations between the US and China. While portraying the same, Wall Street had to trim a heavy part of its initial gains to settle with mild gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields eased 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.618% by the end of Monday’s session.
Recently, the CNBC relied on US health officials to suggest an early cure of the deadly virus while Bloomberg mentioned that the Trump administration members are dropping the previous idea of undermining the Hong Kong Dollar. While both the news is risk-positive, markets are waiting for clarifications to recall the risk-on mood.
Other than the risk catalysts, Japan’s May month Industrial Production, expected to match the preliminary readings of -25.9%, will precede the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), forecast +0.6% versus +0.1% prior, to offer fresh directions.
Technical analysis
A five-week-old descending trend line, currently around 107.35, restricts the USD/JPY pair’s immediate upside ahead of a 50-day SMA level of 107.45. Alternatively, 21-day SMA near 107.20 offers immediate support to the quote.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|106.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.23
|Daily SMA50
|107.42
|Daily SMA100
|107.68
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.26
|Previous Daily Low
|106.64
|Previous Weekly High
|107.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.