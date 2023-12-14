USD/JPY attempts to bounce up from 141.00 after the post-Fed sell-off

- The USD finds some support at 141.00 after Wednesday’s decline.
- Upside attempts remain limited with the Dollar Index at multi-month lows.
- The pair might consolidate ahead of Friday’s BoJ decision.
The Dollar seems to have found some support at the 141.00 area after having lost nearly 3% following Wednesday’s Fed decision. The pair, however, remains unable to post a significant recovery, with the Dollar index depressed at four-month lows.
The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate unchanged at the 5.25% - 5.5% channel but hinted at the end of the tightening cycle with chair Powell highlighting the fast decline in inflation.
Beyond that, the economic forecasts pointed out slow growth, and the interest rate projections anticipated 75 bp cuts next year, above the 50 bp cuts seen in September. This revives hopes of rate cuts in March and has sent the US dollar lower across the board.
The focus is now on the Bank of Japan which will release its Monetary policy decision on Friday. Investors have been speculating about the possibility of a major policy shift announced at December’s meeting, although BoJ officials have played down that option.
USD/JPY Technical analysis
From a technical perspective, the pair is trading at the bottom of an expanding wedge, at 141.00 with the oversold levels on the 4h RSI suggesting the possibility of some correction.
An upside attempt would be challenged at 142.50 and at the 144.45 previous support.
Below 141.00 the pair might find support at the 140.00 area, the 261% Fibonacci extension of the mid-November reversal ahead of the July 27 low, at 138.15.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.64
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|142.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.48
|Daily SMA50
|149.02
|Daily SMA100
|147.6
|Daily SMA200
|142.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146
|Previous Daily Low
|142.65
|Previous Weekly High
|147.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.64
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
