USD/JPY ascends mildly,lack of clarity on BoJ’s pivot weighs on the Yen

- The USD/JPY is hovering around the 143.80 level with marginal gains recorded.
- The dovish stance from Bank of Japan and it lack of guidance weakens JPY in markets.
- PCE data on Friday from the US will likely set the pace for the upcoming sessions
The USD/JPY pair edged higher in Wednesday's session, trading around the 143.80 level, as the markets remained directionless due to the absence of Bank of Japan's pivot clues. To the downside, the Federal Reserve's dovish clarity may fuel some downside in case the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) November figures come lower than expected on Friday.
In addition, Japan's weaker economy, which mirrors continual JGB yield declines, signaling that the Bank of Japan's rate hike is still on hold, makes the JPY lose interest among investors. On the US side, its economy is holding strong, while the Fed hinted at more rate cuts than expected for 2024, which leaves the US Dollar in a challenging situation. However, as long as inflation continues to edge downwards and give markets the chance to bet on earlier rate cuts, it could pave the way for additional downside.
Presently, US bond yields are in decline. The 2-year rate declined to 4.40%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields are lower at 3.89% each. This current trend could weigh on the USD as yields and currency tend to have an inverse relationship.
For Friday, investors will eye November's PCE figures from the US, with the headline and core figures expected to have decelerated to 2.8% YoY and 3.3% YoY.
USD/JPY levels to watch
Reflecting largely on the daily chart, the immediate short-term bias seems skewed to the upside. Specifically, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope is positively inclined and in the positive territory, suggesting that buying pressure has been gradually increasing, further supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which lays out decreasing red bars. However, it is crucial to understand that the current bullish momentum has not yet become sufficiently convincing.
The pair's interaction with Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) brings in a different perspective. With the pair trading below the 20 and 100-day SMAs, bearish influences hold sway over the shorter time frames. However, the tug-of-war between bulls and bears is not entirely skewed. This is evinced by the pair being above the 200-day SMA, suggesting that the bulls aren't out of the game on the broader scale.
Support Levels: 143.50, 143.00, 142.00.
Resistance Levels: 145.00, 145.80 (20-day SMA), 147.00.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|143.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.16
|Daily SMA50
|148.54
|Daily SMA100
|147.65
|Daily SMA200
|142.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.96
|Previous Daily Low
|142.25
|Previous Weekly High
|146.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.94
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
