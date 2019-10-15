USD/JPY: a test of 109.00 still remains on the table – UOB

The upside momentum in USD/JPY could see the 109.00 region re-visited in the near term, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 108.02 and 108.52 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 108.00/108.60. The price action is viewed as an on-going consolidation phase. That said, the underlying tone has firmed somewhat and USD is likely to trade at a higher trading range of 108.10/108.65”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated last Friday (11 Oct, spot at 107.85) that the top of our expected sideway trading range at 108.50 “is more vulnerable” and added, “a break of this strong level could sent USD to 109.00”. However, the rapid manner by which USD cracked 108.50 was not exactly expected (USD touched 108.61 during NY hours on Friday). While the advance appears to be running ahead of itself, the risk is for further USD strength to 109.00. Only a break of 107.50 would suggest the current upward pressure has eased”.
