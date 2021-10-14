USD/JPY: A move above 114.00 would not be surprising – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “On Tuesday (12 Oct, spot at 113.40), we highlighted that the impulsive surge suggests that further USD strength would not be surprising and that the next resistance is at 114.20. There is no change in our view for now even though overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first. The USD strength is deemed intact as long as it does not breach 112.80 (‘strong support’ level was at 112.65 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum is beginning to show tentative signs of slowing’. We added, ‘this coupled with still overbought conditions suggests that USD is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected USD to ‘trade between 113.15 and 113.80’. Our view was not wrong even though USD traded within a slightly narrower range than expected (113.21/113.80). The price actions are viewed as part of an on-going consolidation. In other words, we continue to expect USD to trade sideways, albeit at a lower range of 113.10/113.75.”

In light of the recent price action, USD/JPY could now attempt an advance to the area above 114.00 the figure in the next weeks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.