USD/JPY: A more balanced outlook for the yen - BTMU

Analysts from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, see a more balanced outlook for the yen after excessive weakness has eased. They expect the USD/JPY pair to trade with a neutral bias next week, between 112.00 and 115.00.

Key Quotes:

“USD/JPY has crept up to near the 114-level after Fed Chair Yellen’s slightly hawkish comments. Recently US economic data was better than expected, but even so topside has been heavy, at below 115.”

“Seasonal cash repatriations and the US dollar weak momentum have slowed USD/JPY rise. That said, the lower bound for USD/JPY was also confirmed. The BoJ’s yield control operations have caused some volatility, but have not impacted the JPY considerably due to the difficulty in operation structure.”

“Key currencies have been steady ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address next week. USD/JPY may also keep trading in a narrow range.”