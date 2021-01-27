USD/INR would target 72.76/41 if 73.08/72.99 support is broken – Commerzbank

Axel Rudolph, part of FICC technical analysis team at Commerzbank, suggests that USD/INR is likely to break below the 73.08/72.99 key support area.
Key Quotes:
“The USD/INR 1 is putting increasing pressure on the 73.08/72.99 September, October and current January lows with a fall through this key support area looking increasingly likely. A drop through the 73.08/72.99 support zone would eye another strong support area at 72.76/41, made up of the January and February 24 highs.”
“If it were to give way as well we would once more turn medium-term bearish and target the May 2019 high and the September 2019 to January 2020 lows at 71.06/70.61. On a slip below the 72.99 September low on a daily chart closing basis we would turn short-term bearish again.”
“The three month downtrend line and the 55 day moving average at 73.80/82 should continue to act as resistance, together with the current January high at 73.90.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
