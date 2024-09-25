USD/INR remains capped under the 100-day EMA amid improved risk appetite

- Indian Rupee gathers strength in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- Improved risk appetite and a weakening USD support the INR.
- Investors await the US August New Home Sales and Fed’s Kugler speech on Wednesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) edges higher on Wednesday. Improved risk appetite following China’s stimulus measures and the softer US Dollar (USD) boost the local currency on the day. Nonetheless, rising crude oil prices, outflows related to a rejig of the FTSE equity indexes and renewed USD demand from large Indian importers might exert some selling pressure on the INR.
The US New Home Sales data for August is due on Wednesday. Traders will take more cues from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler speech. Any dovish remarks from the Fed officials are likely to weigh on the Greenback against the Indian Rupee. The highlight for this week will be the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, which will be published on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains firmer amid a global risk-on mood
- S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday retained India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast at 6.8% while noting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut interest rates in October.
- "We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias amid improved global risk appetite following China's stimulus and softness in the dollar. However, elevated crude oil and other commodity prices may cap sharp upside," noted Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
- The Conference Board’s US Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 98.7 in September from a revised 105.6 in August. This figure registered the biggest decline since August 2021.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that key measures of inflation remain "uncomfortably above" the 2% target, warranting caution as the Fed proceeds with cutting interest rates. However, she preferred the Fed to lower by a quarter percentage point, more in line with the traditional moves at the central bank.
- The markets have priced in nearly 56% odds of a second 50 bps rate cut in the November meeting, while the chance of 25 bps stands at 44%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR’s negative outlook remains unchanged in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The negative outlook of the USD/INR pair prevails as the price remains capped under the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The downward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands below the midline near 36.00.
The first downside target for the pair emerges at 83.44, the low of September 23. A breach of this level will see a drop to the crucial support level at 83.00, representing the psychological level and the low of May 24.
Sustained trading above the 100-day EMA at 83.62 could pave the way to the support-turned-resistance level at 83.75. The key barrier for USD/INR is located at the 84.00 round mark.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
