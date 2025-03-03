- The Indian Rupee gains traction in Monday’s Asian session.
- Foreign exchange intervention from the RBI might help limit the INR’s losses.
- India’s HSBC Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will take center stage later on Monday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) gathers strength on Monday. The potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could provide some support to the local currency. On the other hand, the latest tariff rounds from US President Donald Trump on Canada, Mexico, and potentially China could boost the US Dollar (USD) and exert some selling pressure on the INR. Additionally, a recovery in crude oil prices could drag the Indian Rupee lower as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer.
Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on India’s HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February, which will be published later on Monday. On the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released.
Indian Rupee rebounds despite Trump’s tariff threats
- "Markets continue to live with the uncertainty and whiplash of the multitude of tariff proposals in the pipeline," said MUFG Bank.
- India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.2% YoY in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, compared to a 5.6% growth (revised from 5.4%) recorded in the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. This figure came in weaker than the 6.3% expected.
- The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased 0.3% in January, in line with expectations, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday.
- The US PCE Price Index climbed 2.5% YoY in January, compared to 2.6% in December. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 2.6% YoY in January, down from 2.9% in December. Both figures came in line with the market consensus.
USD/INR sticks to positive bias in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades in negative territory. The bullish outlook of the USD/INR pair prevails, with the price being well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. Further upside looks favorable as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located above the midline near 63.75.
The first upside barrier for USD/INR emerges at 87.53, the high of February 28. A bullish candlestick breaking above this level could lift the pair to an all-time high near 88.00 then 88.50.
On the flip side, the initial support level for the pair is seen in the 87.05-87.00 zone, representing the low of February 27 and the round mark. A breach of the mentioned level could drag USD/INR to the next bearish targets at 86.48, the low of February 21, followed by 86.14, the low of January 27.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
