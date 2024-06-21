- The Indian Rupee edges higher on the modest decline of the US Dollar on Friday.
- Foreign inflows into Indian bonds could lift the INR, while higher crude oil prices might weigh on it.
- The first reading of June’s PMI data from both India and the US is due on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) gains ground on Friday due to the modest decline of the US Dollar (USD). The significant inflows into the Indian bond market ahead of India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan Emerging Market bond index at the end of this month are likely to boost the local currency in the near term.
On the other hand, the renewed Greenback demand from local importers, likely capital outflows, and the weakening in the Chinese Yuan might exert some selling pressure on the INR. Additionally, the rally in crude oil prices might drag the INR lower as India is the third-largest consumer of crude oil in the world. Investors will keep an eye on the first reading of the Indian HSBC Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Friday. Also, the US S&P Global PMI reports for June will be released.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee edges higher amid foreign inflows into Indian markets
- Foreign investors have sold a net of US$2.6 billion of local equities so far this calendar year, while US Dollar inflows into the debt markets have been strong at US$7.5 billion ahead of India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan Emerging Market bond index.
- Foreign inflows into Indian bonds could reach a decade-high of $2 billion around June 28, when they will be included in a widely-tracked JPMorgan index, although the RBI will lap up most of the USD to avoid the volatility in the INR, bankers said.
- The preliminary India’s HSBC Services PMI is expected to drop to 60.0 in June from 60.2 in May.
- US citizens who applied for unemployment insurance benefits increased by 238K in the week ending June 15. This figure was lower than the previous weekly gain of 243K and below the market consensus of 235K.
- US Building Permits declined by 3.6% MoM in May from 1.44 million to 1.386 million, while Housing Starts for the same period dropped by 5.5% from 1.352 million to 1.277 million.
- Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said on Thursday that the central bank is well-positioned with the necessary firepower for the job, but will learn a lot more over the next several months.
Technical analysis: USD/INR holds bullish bias in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades stronger on the day. The USD/INR pair keeps the constructive vibe unchanged as it holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The bullish momentum is also supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains above the 50-midline, supporting the buyers for the time being.
Any follow-through buying will attract some buyers to the all-time high of 83.75. The next barrier will emerge at the 84.00 psychological level.
On the downside, the initial support level for the pair is seen near 83.60, a low of June 20. The potential contention level to watch is the 83.30-83.35 region, the resistance-turned-support level, and the 100-day EMA. Extended losses will expose the 83.00 round figure.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.09%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
