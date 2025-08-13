The Indian Rupee gains against the US Dollar as the latter has been battered by intensifying Fed dovish expectations.

The US core inflation grew at a faster pace of 3.1% in July.

India's retail inflation grew at the slowest pace of 1.55% in eight years.

The Indian Rupee (INR) trades higher against the US Dollar (USD) in afternoon trading hours on Wednesday. The USD/INR pair falls to near 87.65 as the US Dollar extends its downside as traders have raised bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September monetary policy meeting after the release of the US CPI data for July.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.4% lower to near 97.70, the lowest level seen in two weeks.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed to cut interest rates in the September meeting has increased to 94% from almost 86% recorded on Monday.

The US CPI report showed that the headline inflation grew at a steady pace of 2.7% on year, slower than expectations of 2.8%. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – rose at a faster pace of 3.1%, compared to expectations of 3% and the prior reading of 2.9%.

Contrary to market expectations, analysts at Scotiabank have stated that a “closer look at the July CPI data shows inflation’s pulse accelerated to its highest pace since January, with core consumer prices up 0.3% on the month. While further inflation is due before the September meeting, nothing in here says cut.”

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD -0.45% -0.53% -0.38% -0.12% -0.45% -0.10% -0.53% EUR 0.45% -0.03% 0.03% 0.32% 0.01% 0.36% -0.08% GBP 0.53% 0.03% 0.10% 0.35% 0.04% 0.42% -0.03% JPY 0.38% -0.03% -0.10% 0.26% -0.08% 0.24% -0.15% CAD 0.12% -0.32% -0.35% -0.26% -0.35% 0.09% -0.38% AUD 0.45% -0.01% -0.04% 0.08% 0.35% 0.37% -0.09% INR 0.10% -0.36% -0.42% -0.24% -0.09% -0.37% -0.38% CHF 0.53% 0.08% 0.03% 0.15% 0.38% 0.09% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee remains under pressure as inflation cools down

The downside move in the USD/INR pair is majorly driven by the US Dollar as the Indian currency is also under severe pressure. The outlook of the Indian Rupee has become uncertain as growing risks of India’s retail inflation undershooting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) already-lowered inflation forecast have paved the way for more interest rate cuts.

On Tuesday, India’s retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 1.55% on year, the lowest level seen since June 2017. Economists expected price pressures to have grown at a moderate pace of 1.76% against the prior reading of 2.1%. In the monetary policy announcement earlier this month, the RBI revised inflation projections for the current financial year to 3.1% from 3.7% anticipated earlier.

Cooling inflationary pressures in India, which demonstrate muted consumer demand, have come at a time when the economy is anticipating tariffs imposed by the United States (US) to shave off 30-40 basis points (bps) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

According to a written response from Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, “It is estimated that around 55% of the total value of India’s merchandise exports to the US is subject to this reciprocal tariff,” Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

Last week, US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on imports from New Delhi to 50% for purchasing Oil from Russia. On the trade deal outlook with India, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday that New Delhi had been “a bit recalcitrant” in trade talks with the US.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR falls to near 87.65

USD/INR drops to near 87.65 on Wednesday. However, the near-term trend of the pair remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around 87.30.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the August 5 high around 88.25 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.

