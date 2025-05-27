The Indian Rupee steadies in Tuesday’s Asian session.

A weaker US Dollar and stronger Chinese Yuan could support the INR, but RBI rate cut bets might cap its upside.

The US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report is due later on Tuesday.

The Indian Rupee (INR) flat lines on Tuesday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session. A broader gain in the Asian currencies on account of a weak US Dollar (USD) could provide some support to the Indian currency. Additionally, a decline in crude oil prices might contribute to the INR’s upside. It’s worth noting that India is the world's third-largest oil consumer, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the INR value.

Nonetheless, expectations of lower interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might weigh on the local currency. Traders brace for the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, which is due later on Tuesday. Also, Durable Goods Orders and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index will be released. The Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be the highlight later on Wednesday.

Indian Rupee trades flat amid weakening of the US Dollar

"It's a very EM positive environment, and I don't see any reason why that will stop in the near term," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies. Bechtel emphasized that the US Dollar (USD) could face steeper losses if China allows the Yuan to start moving substantially higher.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI is likely to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the June meeting, according to Moneycontrol’s poll of economists and bank treasury heads.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June’s meeting are only at a low of 5.6%.

USD/INR retains the negative bias in the longer term

The Indian Rupee trades on a flat note on the day. The bearish outlook of the USD/INR pair remains in place as the price is below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Furthermore, downward momentum is reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands below the midline near 45.00. This suggests that further downside looks favorable in the near term.

The first support level for USD/INR is located at 84.78, the low of May 26. Any follow-through selling below this level could set off a drop to 84.61, the low of May 12. The additional downside filter to watch is 84.05, the lower limit of the trend channel.

In the bullish case, the 100-day EMA at 85.55 acts as an immediate resistance level for the pair. Sustained trading above the mentioned level possibly lifts USD/INR up to 85.75, the upper boundary of the trend channel. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 85.10, the high of May 22.

Indian economy FAQs How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee? The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR. What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee? India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee. How does inflation in India impact the Rupee? Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee. How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee? India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.







