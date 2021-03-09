USD/INR tests levels under 73.00 as the Indian rupee extends gains

- Emerging market currencies gain versus the US dollar on Tuesday.
- USD/INR having the worst day since December.
The USD/INR is falling on Tuesday amid a broad-based correction of the US dollar and as equity price rise in Wall Street. The risk-on mode and the decline of the greenback pushed the pair under 73.00.
As of writing, USD/INR trades at 72.90, testing the 21-day simple moving average. A break lower would expose the next support at 72.75 and below then comes 72.50.
If the US dollar manages to rise back above 73.00, the cross will likely continue to move sideways between 72.90 and 73.40. A daily close above 73.45 would be a potential trigger of a test of 73.75, the next resistance as the price would be above the 100-day moving average.
In the short-term, USD/INR is moving sideways, still slightly bias to the upside after it broke a downtrend line last week. For the Indian rupee to rise further versus the dollar, Treasury yields need to stabilize, and equity prices in Wall Street avoid sell-offs.
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.9108
|Today Daily Change
|-0.4492
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|73.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8806
|Daily SMA50
|73.0041
|Daily SMA100
|73.4778
|Daily SMA200
|73.9921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4056
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9505
|Previous Weekly High
|73.958
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.2318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.1244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level
Gold witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive of the move.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.