USD/INR Technical Analysis: Finds some support ahead of mid-70.00s (200-DMA)

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/INR traded in the red for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.
  • Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 70.50-45 region.

The USD/INR cross extended its sharp retracement slide from four-month tops, levels just above mid-72.00s, and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Monday.

The downward momentum dragged the cross farther below the 71.00 handle to its lowest level since December 16, albeit the bearish pressure eased ahead of the 70.50-45 strong horizontal support.

The mentioned region coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term and help determine the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

Given the pair’s recent rejection from the 72.50-60 supply zone, the said support would further mark the neckline support of a bearish double-top chart pattern formation on the daily chart.

Hence, a decisive breakthrough should be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and open the room for a slide below the key 70.000 psychological mark towards the next support near the 69.30 region.

On the flip side, the 71.00-71.10 region now seems to act as immediate support, above which a bout of short-covering has might lift the cross back towards the 71.55-60 supply zone.

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.8405
Today Daily Change -0.1155
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 70.956
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2897
Daily SMA50 71.3591
Daily SMA100 71.2969
Daily SMA200 70.4751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4025
Previous Daily Low 70.8485
Previous Weekly High 72.57
Previous Weekly Low 70.8485
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1909
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.7355
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.515
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1815
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2895
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.623
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

