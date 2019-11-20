USD/INR Technical Analysis: 10-day EMA keep driving buyers to 72.37/38 supply zone

- USD/INR bounces off 10-day EMA amid bullish RSI conditions.
- Highs marked during late-August, mid-November keep buyers in check.
- Lows flashed during early-August, late-September offer strong downside support.
With it’s yet another U-turn from 10-day EMA, USD/INR takes the bids to 72.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The price recovery is also supported by bullish conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which in turn favors the quote’s further upside.
In doing so, highs marked during late-August and mid-November, around 72.37/38 will be the key to watch as a break of which could escalate the pair’s run-up to the yearly top close to 72.65 while highlighting December 2018 peak of 72.82 afterward.
Should there be a downside below the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 71.73, sellers can target 71.50 ahead of aiming November-start top of 71.28.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s sustained declines below 71.28 can have 71.00 as a buffer prior to visiting the early-August and September month lows, near 70.37/36.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7772
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0533
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|71.8305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2372
|Daily SMA50
|71.1575
|Daily SMA100
|70.7191
|Daily SMA200
|70.2134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|71.611
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.4428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.7057
