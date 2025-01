India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.

Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.

India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.

The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.

The Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The USD/INR pair keeps the bullish vibe on the daily timeframe as the price has formed higher highs and higher lows while holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 65.40, suggesting that further upside looks favorable. The key upside barrier for USD/INR emerges at an all-time high of 86.69. A sustained move above this level could see a rally to the 87.00 psychological level. On the downside, the low of January 20 at 86.18 acts as an initial support level for the pair. Extended losses could expose 85.85, the low of January 10. Further south, the next contention level to watch is 85.65, the low of January 7.

The Indian Rupee (INR) tumbles on Tuesday after reaching a one-week high in the previous session. The US Dollar (USD) might continue its upward trajectory due to demand from importers and a reversal of global financial flows toward the United States . Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could prevent the local currency from significantly depreciating through active interventions in the foreign exchange markets. Additionally, the decline in crude oil prices supports the INR as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer. Investors will closely watch the development surrounding policy announcements this week, which might offer fresh catalysts for the pair. On Friday, the preliminary reading of HSBC India’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January will be in the spotlight. On the US docket, the flash estimate of S&P PMI data will be released.

