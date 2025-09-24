The Indian Rupee slides further to near 89.10 against the US Dollar as the former weakens due to multiple headwinds.

An increase in H-1B visa fees and US-India trade tensions have battered the Indian Rupee.

Fed’s Powell signals caution on further interest rate cuts amid upside inflation risks.

The Indian Rupee (INR) refreshes its all-time low around 89.10 against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday. The USD/INR pair trades in uncharted territory as an absence of a breakthrough in trade discussions between India and the United States (US) over the bilateral trade agreement and the announcement of a hike in H-1B visa fees by Washington have hit the Indian Rupee badly.

On Monday, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited the US to extend trade talks with Washington, which took place in New Delhi in the third week of this month, and were described as “positive and forward-looking” by both nations.

A report from NDTV Profit has stated that trade discussions between India’s Commerce Minister Goyal and top negotiators from Washington went “well” and further meetings could be potentially expected while Goyal is in the US.

The delay in the US and India reaching a trade agreement has dampened the sentiment of overseas investors towards the Indian stock market, even as the government has unveiled Goods and Services (GST) reforms to boost consumption.

On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹3,551.19 crore in the Indian equity market. So far in September, FIIs have pared stake worth ₹17,032.93 crore.

Over the weekend, Washington announced a hike in H-1B visa fees to $100K to increase employment opportunities for Americans. This scenario is unfavorable for Indian IT companies that conduct a significant amount of business with US tech firms, a move that could dramatically hit the operating margins of the Indian IT sector.

Investors await US Durable Goods Orders and PCE Inflation data for August

A significant weakness in the Indian Rupee has contributed to a sharp upside in the USD/INR pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar trades calmly as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has expressed caution on further monetary policy easing, citing that the current economic situation is challenging amid high inflation and a weakening labor market.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly higher around 97.35.

"Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside - a challenging situation,’’ Fed’s Powell said at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Reuters reported. He added that the current interest rate range leaves us “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”. Powell refrained from guiding the monetary policy outlook, stating that our policy is “not” on a preset course.

On Monday, a group of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, except the newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran, argued in favor of maintaining caution on further interest rate cuts as inflation has remained well above the central bank’s target of 2%. Miran stated that interest rates are roughly two percentage points higher than what is needed to bring inflation down.

Separately, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly on Tuesday to support the slowing job market. "It’s a lot easier to support the labor market by lowering the federal funds rate than it is to fix it after it’s broken," Bowman said and added, "If demand conditions do not improve, businesses may need to begin to lay off workers.”

On the economic front, preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for September have come in weaker than projected. The Composite PMI came in lower at 53.6 than the estimates and the prior reading of 54.6. The overall business activity growth cooled down as manufacturing and the services PMI expanded moderately.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD 0.24% 0.32% 0.33% 0.17% -0.32% -0.11% 0.20% EUR -0.24% 0.09% 0.10% -0.06% -0.56% -0.33% -0.04% GBP -0.32% -0.09% -0.02% -0.15% -0.58% -0.42% -0.17% JPY -0.33% -0.10% 0.02% -0.17% -0.64% -0.44% -0.15% CAD -0.17% 0.06% 0.15% 0.17% -0.46% -0.24% 0.04% AUD 0.32% 0.56% 0.58% 0.64% 0.46% 0.26% 0.53% INR 0.11% 0.33% 0.42% 0.44% 0.24% -0.26% 0.27% CHF -0.20% 0.04% 0.17% 0.15% -0.04% -0.53% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: USD/INR aims to extend upside to near 90.00

USD/INR tests region above 89.00 for the first time in history. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 88.25 signals more upside in the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above 65.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the round figure of 90.00 would be the key hurdle for the pair.

Economic Indicator Durable Goods Orders The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD. Read more. Next release: Thu Sep 25, 2025 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: -0.5% Previous: -2.8% Source: US Census Bureau



