USD/INR steadies amid sustained foreign outflows, potential RBI interventions

The Indian Rupee (INR) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the USD/INR pair trading in the 84.00-84.10 range. The Rupee faced challenges from sustained foreign outflows from Indian equities, but potential market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped mitigate further declines.

The INR experienced downward pressure as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of Indian stocks for the 19th consecutive session on Thursday, reallocating funds to China in response to stimulus measures and more appealing valuations. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have depreciated this week, heading toward their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

The US Dollar gains support due to an increasing expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt a less aggressive stance on interest rate cuts than previously anticipated. Furthermore, the Greenback is bolstered by growing speculation about a possible second term for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election in November, particularly in light of inflationary policies such as higher tariffs and lower taxes.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 97% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in November, with no expectation of a larger 50-basis-point cut.

The preliminary estimates of S&P Global US Composite PMI came in at 54.3, up from the previous 54.0. The Services PMI exceeded expectations at 55.3, compared to the forecasted 55.0, and saw a slight increase from the previous 55.2. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI also came in stronger at 47.8, above the expected 47.5, and improving from the prior reading of 47.3.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia. On Wednesday, the two leaders agreed to enhance communication and cooperation between India and China, aiming to resolve ongoing conflicts and improve relations that were strained following a deadly military clash in 2020, according to Reuters.

The preliminary estimates reveal that India’s HSBC Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) increased to 58.6 in October, up from 58.3 in the previous month. Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.4 in October, up from 56.5 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Services PMI edged higher to 57.9 in October, recovering from a one-year low of 57.7 in September. This marks the 39th consecutive month of expansion in services activity.

Jim O'Neill, the former Goldman Sachs economist who coined the term BRIC in 2001, told Reuters that the notion of the BRICS group challenging the US Dollar is unrealistic as long as China and India remain divided and unwilling to cooperate on trade.

In the minutes from the October meeting, members of the rate-setting panel stated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) must take a cautious approach to lowering interest rates, as India cannot afford to face another bout of inflation.

In a speech at the New York Fed Central Banking Seminar, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra stated, "We believe that the best defense against global risks is to strengthen the macroeconomic fundamentals and build adequate buffers, supported by prudent macroeconomic policies." He highlighted that India’s central bank has been strategically increasing its foreign exchange reserves, which are now equivalent to or nearly equal to 12 months' worth of imports.

On Wednesday, the Fed Beige Book indicated that economic activity was "little changed in nearly all Districts," in contrast to August's report, in which three Districts reported growth and nine showed flat activity.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR tests the lower boundary of the ascending channel near 84.00

The USD/INR pair remains steady above 84.00 on Friday. An analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is testing the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern. A breakdown below this channel could signal a potential weakening of a bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 70 level, further supporting the current bullish trend.

Regarding resistance, the USD/INR pair may encounter challenges at its all-time high of 84.14, reached on August 5. A breakout above this level could allow the pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel, situated around 84.20.

On the support side, immediate support is found at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 84.03 level, which aligns with the lower boundary of the ascending channel near the psychological level of 84.00.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).