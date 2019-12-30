USD/INR stalls two-day advances ahead of RBI’s Second OMO in a week

- USD/INR weighs down by broad USD weakness, anticipated year-end strength of the Indian Rupee (INR).
- Sparse trading conditions, wait for second-tier US data and RBI’s another open market operation (OMO) in a short time add to the reasons.
USD/INR slips to 71.32 during the pre-European session on Monday. The pair portrays the broad US Dollar (USD) weakness and market’s profit-booking ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) scheduled open market operations.
The RBI is up for the second OMO in a week’s time. The Economic Times mentions that the RBI will carry out simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through special open market operations (OMOs) for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30 following a review of liquidity situation.
Talks of the year-end fundraising activity in India as well as expectations from the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) that India will overtake Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economy in 2026 and Japan to be the third-largest in 2034, also helped INR.
Markets have also considered the cautious optimism surrounding the US-China trade and the US-Middle tension to sell the greenback.
In doing so, the risk tone has been sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields liquidating early-day gains to 1.875%.
Looking forward, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index can offer intermediate moves ahead of the year-end dull trading session.
Technical Analysis
While a sustained break of 71.60 is needed to aim for 72.00, 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 71.30 acts as immediate support for the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.322
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1280
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|71.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.139
|Daily SMA50
|71.2433
|Daily SMA100
|71.3014
|Daily SMA200
|70.3555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.5725
|Previous Daily Low
|71.195
|Previous Weekly High
|71.5725
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.04
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.4283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2392
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.0283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.8617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.7833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.9942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.12 as dollar weakness prevails
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Optimism about global growth and uncertainty about the US political scene is weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, extending its recovery as fears about Brexit are receding. The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.