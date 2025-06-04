USD/INR attracts some buyers on firmer US Dollar, higher crude oil prices

Indian Rupee edges lower in Wednesday’s early European session.

Higher crude oil prices weigh on the INR, but a softer US Dollar and foreign inflows might cap its downside.

The US ISM Services PMI data will be the highlight later on Wednesday.

The Indian Rupee (INR) loses ground on Wednesday. Extended gains in crude oil prices weigh on the local currency. It’s worth noting that India is the world's third-largest oil consumer, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the INR value.

Nonetheless, the weaker US Dollar (USD) after the downbeat economic data might support the local currency. Analysts from BofA Securities said that Indian markets will likely be among the top three in Asia to attract foreign inflows once tariff-related uncertainties ease. This, in turn, might boost the Indian currency.

The US ISM Services PMI is due later on Wednesday. Traders await the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interest rate decision on Friday, which is expected to deliver a third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate cut. On the US docket, the US May employment report will take center stage.

Indian Rupee loses traction amid tariff uncertainty

India's economy is projected to grow by 6.3% in 2025-26 and 6.4% in 2026-27, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"India within Asia should be one of the best markets for investments as they have a lot of drivers for growth which other markets do not have," said David Hauner, head of global emerging markets fixed income strategy at BofA Securities.

The number of job openings on the last business day of April stood at 7.39 million versus 7.2 million prior, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This figure came in above the market expectation of 7.1 million.

Fed Board of Governors member Lisa D. Cook said on Tuesday that although the US economy appears to be in a healthy position for the time being, the Trump administration's trade policies remain the biggest economic threat to stability.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that the US central bank will have to wait and see if tariffs have a big or small impact on the economy.

USD/INR could resume upside above the key 100-day EMA

The Indian Rupee weakens on the day. The USD/INR pair stands around the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The pair could resume its upside if the price decisively crosses above the 100-day EMA. Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located above the midline near 55.0, suggesting that further upside looks favorable in the near term.

The first upside barrier for USD/INR emerges at 86.10, the high of May 22. Any follow-through buying above this level could retest 86.71, the high of April 9, en route to 87.30, the high of March 12.

On the flip side, the initial support level is seen at 85.30, the low of June 3. Bearish candlesticks and downside momentum could drag the pair lower to 85.04, the low of May 27. Further south, the next contention level to watch is 84.61, the low of May 12.

