- The Indian Rupee strengthens after the RBI delivers a surprise 50 basis points interest-rate cut, larger than expected.
- USD/INR retreats from 86.00 but holds above its key 100-day EMA near 85.63.
- The RBI lowers fiscal year 2026 inflation forecast to 3.7% and maintains GDP growth at 6.5%.
- The US economy added 139,000 jobs in May, slightly above forecasts, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.2%.
The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthens slightly against the United States Dollar (USD) on Friday, despite a surprise 50-basis-point (bps) interest-rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The rate trim, which exceeded market expectations, briefly weighed on USD/INR before the pair found support near 85.62. Following the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release, USD/INR ticks up modestly and trades around 85.75 at the start of the American session.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets on Friday by cutting its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, opting for a stronger dose of monetary easing than the widely expected 25 bps move.
This is the third straight rate cut this year, signaling the central bank’s growing urgency to revive domestic demand and support the economy. Alongside the repo rate cut, the RBI also reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3%, injecting fresh liquidity into the banking system.
During the press briefing, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that frontloading monetary easing is the best way to cushion the economy while inflation stays well within target.
The RBI’s updated projections showed a downward revision in inflation expectations, giving the central bank more flexibility to lower borrowing costs. Even with a shift from “accommodative” to a “neutral” stance, the overall tone suggested that the central bank is prepared to act again if needed.
Market Movers: RBI’s growth push, US data signals cooling labor market
- The Indian central bank maintained its GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2026 at 6.5%, citing robust domestic demand and a favorable investment climate. Quarterly CPI projections suggest that inflation will gradually rise over the year, remaining within the 2-6% target range, at 2.9% in Q1, 3.4% in Q2, 3.9% in Q3, and 4.4% in Q4.
- In addition to the repo rate and CRR adjustments, the RBI reduced the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25%, and trimmed both the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.75%, encouraging banks to reduce lending rates and improve credit flow in the economy.
- On the equity front, Indian stock markets surged following the announcement as investors cheered the central bank’s growth-supportive policy tone and liquidity boost. The BSE Sensex jumped 746 points to close at 82,188, while the Nifty 50 rallied 252 points to end above the 25,000 mark.
- Recent data from the United States (US) suggests the economy may be losing some momentum. The ISM Services PMI declined to 49.9 in May, indicating a slight contraction in the services sector. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims rose to 247,000 — the highest reading since October — indicating early signs of strain in the labor market.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls report for May showed a net gain of 139,000 jobs, slightly beating market expectations of 130,000. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, indicating a still resilient labor market. Gains were led by healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and social assistance, though government hiring fell. Notably, March and April job growth figures were revised down by a combined 95,000, tempering the overall tone of the report.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) edged slightly higher following the data release, trading near 99.24 after touching an intraday low of 98.66, as markets reacted to stronger-than-expected job gains alongside downward revisions to previous months. While the report confirms continued labor market resilience, the softer revisions and uneven sectoral performance suggest the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to stay cautious in the near term, with policymakers monitoring signs of slowing momentum.
Technical analysis: USD/INR holds above trendline, 100-day EMA as market awaits NFP
Following the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise 50-basis-point interest rate cut, USD/INR pulled back from the 86.00 mark and is now trading near 85.75.
The pair is trading just below the key resistance zone near 86.00 after multiple failed attempts to break higher. The pair remains supported by a short-term ascending trendline, which has been respected since early May, indicating persistent buying interest on dips. The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently at 85.63, is providing additional support. A daily close below this EMA could open the door for a deeper pullback toward 85.30 and possibly 85.00.
On the momentum side, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds steady around 53.5, suggesting that there is still room for either direction without signaling overbought or oversold conditions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in bullish territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, hinting at underlying upward bias. A confirmed breakout above 86.00 could expose the April highs below 87.00, while a failure to hold above the rising trendline may shift the near-term bias back in favor of INR strength.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.