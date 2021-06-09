The USD/INR pair fell in May. In June, USD/INR is forecast to rise after falling slightly at the beginning, economists at Mizuho Bank reports.
Market participants anticipated investment fund inflow from abroad
“Many states have requested an extension to the lockdown measures. The negative impacts of the lockdown on the Indian economy are undeniable. Thus, many major ratings companies are revising the growth rate outlook for India downward. The market consensus is that the economy will certainly be weaker than the expected level.
“It should be mentioned that the long-term interest rate in India for May fell below the 6.00% mark and remained low toward the second half of the month. Given the fundamentals of India, market participants are likely to sell the Indian rupee rather than buy it.”
“USD/INR has been falling based on Indian rupee-buying as generated in special fund inflows. As long as this trend continues, the pair is likely to fall in the near future. However, if market participants start to have interest in the fundamentals of India so as to better understand the trend, the trend would be inverted, encouraging market participants to sell the Indian rupee, which would reasonably lead USD/INR to start rising.”
“In terms of external factors, market participants should be particularly attentive to US interest rates and the US dollar exchange market, which are related to speculation about tapering in the US.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.