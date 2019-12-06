USD/INR: Rupee volatility hits lowest since August 2018

INR volatility hits lowest since August 2018.

Dollar recovery likely as the market seems to have overpriced rate cuts.

The Indian Rupee’s (INR) one-month ATM volatility fell to 5.125 on Tuesday, the lowest level since Aug. 9, 2018.

Notably, the volatility gauge has dropped sharply from 9.275 to 13-month lows over the last four weeks.

The USD/INR pair ended with 0.20% losses on Tuesday and is trapped in a falling wedge, as per the daily chart.

A break above the wedge resistance, currently at 69.53 would create room for a rise to recent highs above 70.50.

A breakout cannot be ruled out as markets have overpriced Fed rate cuts, as per Goldman Sachs and a broad-based US dollar could be seen if the upcoming US macro data better estimates.

It is worth noting that the 10-year US Treasury yield is now seen at 2.14%, up 10 basis points from the multi-month low of 2.05% hit on June 7.

INR's volatility