USD/INR strengthens on upbeat US Dollar ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings

Indian Rupee extends its downside against the US Dollar as the former weakens due to FIIs selling in Indian markets.

The US-EU tariff deal has strengthened the US Dollar.

Investors await the Fed policy and a string of US economic data.

The Indian Rupee (INR) posts a fresh four-month high against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair slides to near 87.08 as the Indian Rupee continues to face headwinds from the outflow of foreign funds by institutional investors and a decent recovery in the Oil price.

Theoretically, the outflow of a significant amount of foreign funds by portfolio investors diminishes the appeal of currencies from developing economies, such as the Indian Rupee.

On Monday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equity shares worth Rs. 6,082.47 crores in Indian markets. They have been net sellers in cash equity markets in the last six trading sessions. So far, FIIs have sold Rs. 36,591.13 crores worth of shares in the cash market.

The impact of relentless FIIs selling has also weighed heavily on Indian indices. Nifty50 is down more than 4% from its recent spot levels of 25,669.35. Meanwhile, signs of muted growth in quarterly earnings from India Inc. have also weighed on Indian bourses. However, Indian markets have shown a decent recovery move on Tuesday. The 50-stock basket recovers early losses and rebounds to near 24,800.

Meanwhile, a recovery move in the Oil price due to the confirmation of a tariff deal between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) has also weighed on the Indian Rupee. The appeal of currencies from those nations that depend largely on Oil imports to fulfil their energy needs gets diminished if the Oil price rises.

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee extends losing streak against US Dollar

Sheer strength in the US Dollar after the US-EU tariff deal confirmation has also lifted the USD/INR pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends its upside to near 99.00, the highest level seen in a month.

Market experts have argued that the US-EU trade agreement favors Washington as it will receive 15% tariffs on imports from Brussels. Investors had priced in a zero-for-zero tariff deal between economies from both sides of the Atlantic. Additionally, the EU has promised to invest $600 billion in the US, in addition to existing expenditures.

"While the U.S. dollar’s strength may reflect the perception that the new US-EU deal is lopsided in favour of the US, the US Dollar’s strength may also reflect a feeling that the US is re-engaging with the EU and with its major allies, analysts at Macquarie group said, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, investors await an array of US economic data, such as the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) and JOLTS Job Openings data for June, flash Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for July, this week, and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

In Tuesday’s session, the US JOLTS Job Openings report is expected to show that companies posted 7.55 million fresh jobs in June, slightly lower than 7.77 million in May.

On Wednesday, the Fed is certain to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. This would be the fifth straight decision by the Fed to hold borrowing rates at their current levels. Investors will closely monitor commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR eyes more gains to near 87.50

The USD/INR pair jumps to near 87.08 at open on Tuesday, the highest level seen in over four months. The pair trades firmly as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher to near 86.35, indicating a strong uptrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting strong bullish momentum

Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the March 11 high at 87.56 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.

Economic Indicator JOLTS Job Openings JOLTS Job Openings is a survey done by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to help measure job vacancies. It collects data from employers including retailers, manufacturers and different offices each month. Read more. Next release: Tue Jul 29, 2025 14:00 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 7.55M Previous: 7.769M Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics



