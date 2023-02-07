USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee steadies near monthly top, Fed Chair Powell, RBI Interest Rate Decision eyed

- USD/INR grinds higher around monthly peak, bulls take a breather after three-day uptrend.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, RBI interest rate decision probes the Indian Rupee pair traders.
- Firmer Oil price, hopes of dovish guidance from RBI joins hawkish hopes from Fed to keep buyers hopeful.
- Reuters poll signals hardships for Indian Rupee buyers moving forward.
USD/INR traders struggle for clear directions around the highest levels in a month, making rounds to 82.80 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian Rupee pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key events, namely a speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy announcements, up for publishing on late Tuesday and early Wednesday respectively.
Talking about the pair's positive catalysts, growth optimism conveyed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden seemed to have probed the US Dollar bulls. The same joined hawkish Fed talks seem to put a floor under the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. “The strong labor market probably means ‘we have to do a little more work,’” said Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic in an interview with Bloomberg.
On the same line could be upbeat prices of Oil as it negatively affects the Indian Rupee (INR) due to the nation’s reliance on energy imports and record deficit. That said, WTI crude oil rises 0.70% intraday to $75.15 as it extends the previous day’s rebound from a two-month low.
It’s worth noting that the hopes of the RBI’s dovish hike also propel the USD/INR prices. The Reserve Bank of India is also near the end of a modest campaign to increase interest rates, and is due to deliver a final 25 basis point rise, to 6.50%, on Wednesday, per Reuters. The news also mentioned that the central bank's inflation forecast and management of the government's borrowing program will be scrutinized, while Governor Shaktikanta Das might also face questions on the banking sector's exposure to the embattled Adani Group.
Elsewhere, fears of a softer Indian Rupee, per a Reuters poll, also keep USD/INR buyers hopeful. “The latest Reuters poll of 43 foreign exchange analysts, taken after the Feb. 1 budget, showed the rupee strengthening just over 1% to 81.75 per dollar in the next six months,” said the survey findings.
Meanwhile, fears of a surprise move by the RBI and the recently upbeat budget seem to challenge the USD/INR pair buyers amid the broad pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while stocks in Australia print mild losses at the latest.
Moving on, Fed Chair Powell’s capacity praises latest upbeat US data could help USD/INR bulls but RBI’s surprise hawkish move may probe the pair buyers. Also important to watch will be US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU).
Technical analysis
A downward-sloping trend line from October 2022 challenges the immediate USD/INR upside near 82.80 ahead of the late 2022 peak surrounding 83.20, a break of which can’t stop the bulls from refreshing the all-time high. Meanwhile, pullback moves need a daily closing below the 100-DMA support surrounding 82.00 to recall the Indian Rupee pair bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.752
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|82.7526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.6117
|Daily SMA50
|82.1
|Daily SMA100
|81.9644
|Daily SMA200
|80.3717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.8518
|Previous Daily Low
|82.2335
|Previous Weekly High
|82.5127
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.4605
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.6156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.4697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.3734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.9943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.7551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.6101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0750, focus on ECB-speak, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0750 in the early European morning. The main currency pair is capitalizing on a broad-based US Dollar retreat, in the face of sluggish Treasury bond yields and a mild risk-on market profile. ECB commentary and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD bulls move in from the lows of a significant daily drop
GBP/USD is flat on the day at 1.2025 so far as we enter the Tokyo session with the price sticking to a narrow 1.2013-1.2027 so far. The Pound Sterling fell to a one-month low against the US Dollar at the start of this week.
Gold encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing pressures in recovery extension above the critical resistance of $1,875.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has sensed selling interest as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after correcting to near 103.10.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Central banks, markets and the economy: three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied, and financial conditions eased further despite the hawkish message from the FOMC.