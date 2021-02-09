USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays firmer below 73.00

- USD/INR keeps bounce off intraday low while trimming Monday’s gains.
- One-month-old falling wedge formation restricts the pair’s immediate moves.
USD/INR rises to 72.89, down 0.10%, during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote remains below 21-day EMA and inside short-term bullish chart pattern.
Considering the recently sluggish moves below 73.00, USD/INR bears seem tiring. As a result, buyers can take entry with the full form on confirmation of the bullish play at hand.
However, the 21-day EMA level of 73.00 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the stated formation’s resistance line near 73.05.
In a case where the quote successfully crosses 73.05 on a daily closing basis, USD/INR run-up towards the January 2021 peak surrounding 73.55 will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, the pair’s weakness below the nearby support line, at 72.78 now, needs confirmation of further downside with a daily close below 72.75 before directing USD/INR bears to the early 2020 highs near 72.20.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.8455
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0851
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|72.9306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0056
|Daily SMA50
|73.3265
|Daily SMA100
|73.5898
|Daily SMA200
|74.2706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.9858
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7883
|Previous Weekly High
|73.2046
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7504
|Previous Monthly High
|73.569
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.9104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.8174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.0149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.0991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.2124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
