USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays firmer below 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR keeps bounce off intraday low while trimming Monday’s gains.
  • One-month-old falling wedge formation restricts the pair’s immediate moves.

USD/INR rises to 72.89, down 0.10%, during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote remains below 21-day EMA and inside short-term bullish chart pattern.

Considering the recently sluggish moves below 73.00, USD/INR bears seem tiring. As a result, buyers can take entry with the full form on confirmation of the bullish play at hand.

However, the 21-day EMA level of 73.00 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the stated formation’s resistance line near 73.05.

In a case where the quote successfully crosses 73.05 on a daily closing basis, USD/INR run-up towards the January 2021 peak surrounding 73.55 will be in the spotlight.

On the flip side, the pair’s weakness below the nearby support line, at 72.78 now, needs confirmation of further downside with a daily close below 72.75 before directing USD/INR bears to the early 2020 highs near 72.20.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.8455
Today Daily Change -0.0851
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 72.9306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.0056
Daily SMA50 73.3265
Daily SMA100 73.5898
Daily SMA200 74.2706
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.9858
Previous Daily Low 72.7883
Previous Weekly High 73.2046
Previous Weekly Low 72.7504
Previous Monthly High 73.569
Previous Monthly Low 72.8132
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.9104
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.8637
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8174
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.7041
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6199
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.0149
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.0991
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.2124

 

 

