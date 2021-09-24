USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rises towards 73.50 amid anxiety over Evergrande, Fed Powell

- USD/INR prints mild losses, keeps Wednesday’s pullback from monthly top.
- Market sentiment dwindles, US Treasury yields refresh multi-day high.
- Evergrande awaited for coupon payment, Fedspeakers eyed over hawkish bias.
USD/INR takes offers around 73.78, down 0.12% intraday during early Friday.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair snapped a two-day uptrend the previous day before bouncing off 73.60. The rebound, however, failed to last amid the cautious optimism ahead of the key events.
Among the key catalysts is the curiosity over Evergrande’s scheduled bond coupon payment. On the same line are the comments from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) suggesting issues of rising raw material prices and power to probe the bulls. Furthermore, traders’ wait for the scheduled speeches from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Clarida, also contribute to the market’s sluggish performance.
Read: Asian stocks dwindle, US Treasury yields refresh 11-week top ahead of Fed Chair Powell
At home, India’s coronavirus infections rose 31,382 versus 31,923 cases whereas the covid-led death toll rose from 282 to 381 as per the latest official data for Thursday.
It’s worth noting that Fed’s hawkish halt on Wednesday joined receding fears of Evergrande default and progress over the US $3.5 trillion stimulus talks to back the risk-on mood on Thursday.
While portraying the mood, Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed and the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles for clear direction while the US 10-year Treasury yields refresh 11-week top to 1.451%, following the heaviest daily jump since February. Additionally, S&P 500 Futures print 0.05% intraday gains by the press time.
Moving on, mild optimism in the market and a lack of negatives from India, as well as hopes of no third COVID-19 wave in New Delhi, can keep USD/INR bears hopeful. However, headlines concerning Evergrande and Fed will join second-tier US data to entertain traders.
Technical analysis
Thursday’s bearish Doji directs USD/INR towards 200-DMA retest, around 73.58 by the press time. Meanwhile, bulls need to overcome a descending resistance line from July 19, near 73.90 by the press time, to retake the controls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.7665
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|73.8699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4697
|Daily SMA50
|73.9939
|Daily SMA100
|73.8177
|Daily SMA200
|73.5872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.925
|Previous Daily Low
|73.6041
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7915
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.352
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.7267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.1206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.3161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1750 as US dollar rebounds, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. German IFO, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
China Evergrande update: No news is good news? Investors on tenterhooks
While Evergrande development group honored its local debt repayment on Thursday, investors remain in limbo. They have received no information on the indebted company’s offshore coupon payment of $83.5 million, which was due on Thursday.