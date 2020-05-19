USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee renews offers above 75.50 amid US dollar pullback

- USD/INR recovers Monday’s losses, gains for the fourth day in previous five.
- US dollar consolidates losses amid cautious optimism.
- US-China tension, Aussie-Sino doubt the risk-on sentiment.
- Powell’s testimony, trade/virus updates will be the key for near-term direction.
Despite stepping back from the intraday top of 75.82 to 75.66, USD/INR prints 0.06% gains while heading into the European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote ignores the previous day’s losses as the US dollar retraces Monday’s losses.
While stocks in Asia gain the bids amid hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure and expectations of further easing from the global leaders, the market’s risk-tone seems to sour off-late amid fresh US-China tension. The resulted cautious optimism is likely helping the US dollar index (DXY), the greenback gauge against major currencies, to bounce off four-day low to 99.64 by the pres time.
US President Donald Trump inches closer to freeze the national contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO) while alleging the institute to favor China. On the other hand, the dragon nation announced additional punitive for Aussie imports, to say it indirectly, after Australian PM Scott Morrison pushed for an investigation into the virus outbreak.
It should also be noted that the disappointment from the Indian government’s 20 trillion rupee aid package, as well as increased odds of another move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as per the SBI, add to the INR’s weakness. Also fueling the quote could be the downbeat comments from the International Monetary Fund suggesting no full global economic recovery in 2021.
Further to note is the latest news conveying a rapid increase in India’s virus fatalities. “India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163. The number of Indian cases has easily outstripped China, where the virus originated late last year and which has been one of the infection hotspots in Asia,” said Reuters.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 3.7 basis points to 0.705% by the press time whereas India’s BSE SENSEX rise 1.55% to 30,485 by the time of writing.
While Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be the key event of the day, the traders shouldn’t ignore any major headlines concerning the global trade and virus outbreak for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
A falling trend line from April 22, at 75.90 now, keeps the pair’s immediate recoveries under pressure. As a result, the bears targeting a return of the monthly low near 75.05/75.00 remain hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.0900
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|75.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.8191
|Daily SMA50
|75.6471
|Daily SMA100
|73.6537
|Daily SMA200
|72.4778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.965
|Previous Daily Low
|75.5633
|Previous Weekly High
|76.1945
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.0489
|Previous Monthly High
|76.975
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.7167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.8116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.4605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.3111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.0588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.2639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
EUR/USD edges lower amid US-Sino tensions, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD has been edging lower amid growing Sino-American tensions, consolidating gains related by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are eyed.
Forex Today: Vaccine hope, EU fund fuel rally, down the dollar amid US-Sino tensions ahead of Powell
The market mood remains upbeat after a risk rally on Monday, driven by hopes of a vaccine, a Franco-German fund plan, a bounce in Chinese oil usage, and the Fed's commitment to supporting the economy.
Gold: Extends recovery from 100-HMA, $1,750 back in focus
Gold pierces $1,740 during the pullback moves from $1,727.74. The bullion currently aims to challenge immediate horizontal resistance around $1,752 ahead of targeting the recent top, also the highest since late-2012, around $1,765.40.
Powell & Mnuchin in Congress: Praising programs and promising more
Together the Fed and Washington have poured more than 6 T USD into the US economy in spending, grants, loans, rate cuts and bond purchases in an effort to blunt the impact of the pandemic closure of large parts of the US economy.