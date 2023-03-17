USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee pares weekly loss near 82.50 amid jittery markets

- USD/INR extends the previous day’s pullback from three-week high.
- US Treasury bond yields weigh on greenback amid receding fears of financial crisis.
- Mixed sentiment, light calendar and pre-Fed anxiety are extra catalysts that allow Indian Rupee to lick its wounds.
USD/INR holds lower grounds near 82.50 while keeping the previous day’s U-turn from a three-week low during early Friday. Even so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair remains firmer for the second consecutive week heading into the next Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
The pair’s latest losses could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism as global policymakers and bankers try hard to avoid the return of 2008’s financial crisis. Additionally weighing on the USD/INR price could be the statements from the global rating giant Fitch that ruled out fears of US and European banking fallouts on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks.
Elsewhere, mixed US data raised doubts about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future rate hikes, even if the 25 basis points (bps) of an interest rate increase is almost given, which in turn allows the USD/INR to pare recent gains. Furthermore, the easing in Oil prices, despite the latest rebound, also favors the INR due to India’s reliance on energy imports and heavy current account deficit.
Alternatively, the recent downside inflation clues from India and the equity market rout challenge the pair sellers amid broad-based US Dollar buying. Additionally, traders appear less convinced by the latest efforts to defend the global banking sector as the measures appear restrictive. Also, the key central banks turned down the expectations of easy rate hikes and have allegedly blocked information on the causes behind the latest banking rout, which in turn keeps USD/INR bulls hopeful.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures pick up bids to pare the intraday losses around 3,995, following an upbeat close of the Wall Street benchmarks, whereas the US Treasury bond yields fade the previous day’s corrective bounce off the monthly low.
Looking forward, preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March and the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month will also be important for clear directions ahead of the next week’s Fed meeting.
Technical analysis
A failure to cross the five-week-old descending resistance line, around 82.85 by the press time, directs USD/INR bears toward a convergence of the 100 and 50 DMAs, near 82.10.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4875
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1216
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|82.6091
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4265
|Daily SMA50
|82.1329
|Daily SMA100
|82.1281
|Daily SMA200
|81.0833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.0055
|Previous Daily Low
|82.4442
|Previous Weekly High
|82.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.612
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.6586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.2476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.4896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD bulls poke 1.2150 ahead of UK, US Consumer Inflation Expectations
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into Friday’s London open. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid downbeat US Dollar, as well as due to the price-positive catalysts.
Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919 Premium
Gold price is seeing a renewed uptick early Friday, although remains in a familiar range between $1,900 and $1,937. The latest leg higher in Gold price could be linked to a fresh round of United States Dollar (USD) selling amid improved risk sentiment and ahead of key US data.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
Yellen rescues are not for everyone?
Treasury Secretary Yellen was questioned on the Hill yesterday and stating clearly that bank rescues are not for everyone? The banking crisis may just be beginning after all. We delve into the latest updates on the ongoing banking crisis including the recent testimony of Yellen on Capitol Hill.