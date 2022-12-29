USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee drops below 83.00 amid mixed sentiment, US Dollar pullback

- USD/INR stays defensive amid sluggish markets, grinds lower of late.
- China Covid concerns weigh on risk profile in Asia but softer US Treasury yields probe Indian Rupee bears.
- India Trade Deficit for Q3, US Initial Jobless Claims eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/INR holds lower ground near 82.75 as bulls and bears jostle during Thursday’s Asian session.
The Indian Rupee (INR) pair welcomed bears the previous day but the broadly firmer US Dollar challenges the downside moves before the latest weakness, mainly due to the downbeat US Treasury yields. In doing so, the quote cheers softer Oil prices amid lackluster trading days through the end of 2022.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.8 basis points to 3.858% by the press time, after rising the most since October 19 the previous day. The pullback in the benchmark US bond coupons from a three-week high also weighs on the US Dollar Index (DXY), down 0.15% intraday near 104.35 by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the sour sentiment in the Asia-Pacific markets, mainly due to China-linked Covid woes, seems to challenge the USD/INR bears. On the contrary, WTI crude oil’s weakness allows the Indian Rupee (INR) to remain firmer, due to India’s reliance on energy imports.
Multiple countries, including India, announced requirements of Covid tests for Chinese travelers as doubts over Beijing’s reporting of data and a hidden jump in the virus numbers weigh on sentiment. On the same line could be Russia’s rejection of peace with Ukraine unless it accepts the treaty allowing additional territories, as well as an escalated war in the city of Kherson.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan extend the previous day’s losses while India’s BSE Sensex drops half a percent at the latest.
Moving on, the India Trade Deficit for the third quarter (Q3) will precede Infrastructure Output for November to direct short-term USD/INR moves. On the other hand, weekly prints of the US Initial Jobless Claims and Chicago PMI for December will be eyed for short-term directions. Overall, the year-end inaction could allow the pair to consolidate the monthly gains.
Technical analysis
Although multiple failures to cross the 83.00 hurdle on a daily closing basis keep USD/INR bears hopeful, the 21-DMA support restricts the immediate downside of the pair to around 82.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0385
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|82.823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4518
|Daily SMA50
|82.0968
|Daily SMA100
|81.3505
|Daily SMA200
|79.5691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.0322
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7178
|Previous Weekly High
|83.1702
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5552
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.9121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8379
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.6831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.5433
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.3687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.1721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.3119
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
