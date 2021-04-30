USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls attack 74.00 inside short-term falling channel

- USD/INR stays pressured around three-week low, inside bearish chart pattern.
- Sluggish momentum, 200-SMA restrict immediate losses, buyers may look for entries beyond 74.40.
USD/INR remains on the back foot, down 0.05% intraday around 74.10 by the press time of early Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair keeps a seven-day-old bearish chart formation while taking rounds to the early April lows, tested the previous day.
It should, however, be noted that the intraday sellers will have a tough time breaking the 200-SMA level of 73.88 amid a limited downside for Momentum.
Even if the USD/INR bears conquer the key SMA, the support line of the stated channel near 73.80 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside, close to 73.55, will challenge any further losses.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the channel’s upper line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 74.40 becomes the key upside hurdle to watch during the quote’s corrective pullback.
Also acting as the key resistance is the horizontal trend line stretched from April 09, surrounding 74.55.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.022
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0899
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|74.1119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5921
|Daily SMA50
|73.5238
|Daily SMA100
|73.3452
|Daily SMA200
|73.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.592
|Previous Daily Low
|73.976
|Previous Weekly High
|75.6321
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.54
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.8613
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.6106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.2453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.8426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.0933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
