USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee benefits from RBI’s favor to mutual funds

- USD/INR fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery gains.
- RBI announces a $6.6 billion credit line facility for mutual funds.
- Total coronavirus cases in India rises to 26,496 with 824 deaths.
In addition to the Asian session risk-on, USD/INR bears the burden of the RBI’s latest favor for the mutual fund industry while declining to 76.34, down 0.09% on a day, amid the early Monday.
During the early Indian session, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) for Mutual Funds worth Rs 50,000 crore, close to $6.6 billion to help the ailing industry.
The reason for such a move could be cited from the Reuters report saying, “Fund houses in India were battling to reassure investors on Friday, amid fears of a flood of redemption requests after the unprecedented closure of six debt funds by global giant Franklin Templeton.”
The news also mentions that the government announced a spending package of 1.7 trillion rupees ($22.29 billion) in March and told Reuters on Friday it was offering food and cash for essentials to poor and marginalized people and had set up relief camps in various parts of the country.
It’s worth mentioning that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India is considered in its nascent stage due to the more than one-month lockdowns that are likely to stay beyond the second deadline of May 03. “The country has reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19, the disease it causes, and 824 deaths,” said Reuters.
It should also be noted that the BOJ’s easing and an absence of risk-negative news from the US seem to help the markets during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the traders also paid a little heed to China’s downbeat Industrial Profits data for March, -34.9% versus +5.4% prior.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise over three basis points (bps) to 0.627% while equity benchmarks in India register gains over 2.0% by the press time.
Moving on, traders may have to witness a dull day amid a lack of major data/events. Though, a surprise virus update still can offer an active session ahead of a crucial week.
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond six-week-old support-turned-resistance, currently near 76.73, buyers are less likely to aim for 77.00, which in turn keeps the monthly low surrounding 75.35 on the sellers’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.2705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|76.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.1874
|Daily SMA50
|74.6191
|Daily SMA100
|72.9118
|Daily SMA200
|72.007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.4795
|Previous Daily Low
|75.8955
|Previous Weekly High
|77.0105
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.8245
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.2564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.9508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.6312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.5348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.7992
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.1188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood downs the dollar amid BOJ action, encouraging coronavirus stats
There is a risk-in tone in markets amid further easing from the Bank of Japan, falling coronavirus cases, especially in Europe, and as investors have digested last week's devastating economic figures. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, with commodity currencies the biggest winners. Gold is stable at around $1,720.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.