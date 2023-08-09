USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee bears take a breather around 82.80 as China favors cautious optimism in Asia

- USD/INR prints the first daily loss in three, retreats from multi-day high.
- China inflation, Biden Administration’s easy stand on Beijing-backed AI investment ban favor pullback.
- Cautious mood ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision, US inflation data restrict Indian Rupee moves.
- Softer Oil price, US Dollar’s retreat from key resistance add strength to corrective bounce in Rupee.
USD/INR retreats from the highest levels since late February while snapping a two-day winning streak around 82.80 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair justifies the cautious optimism in Asia while also cheering the US Dollar’s pullback amid a sluggish Asian session. However, the broad fears about the banking sector and the anxiety ahead of Thursday’s Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting, as well as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), keep the pair’s moves in check.
The latest improvement in China’s factory-gate inflation and risk-positive news from the Biden Administration, cited by Bloomberg, seem to tame the pessimism in Asia despite the downbeat China Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
That said, CPI declines to -0.3% YoY versus -0.4% YoY expected and 0.0% prior whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) improves to -4.4% YoY compared to -4.1% YoY market forecasts and -5.4% previous readings.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg cited anonymous officials familiar with the matter while saying, “The US plans to target only those Chinese companies that get more than 50% of revenue from the sectors including quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).”
While portraying the mood in Asia, the MSCI’s index of Asia–Pacific shares outside Japan prints mild gains by tracing the S&P500 Futures at the latest. Further, the US Treasury bond yields also remain dicey and prod the US Dollar Index (DXY) as it retreats from a 2.5-month-old descending resistance line to snap a two-day uptrend around 102.45 by the press time.
Additionally, mildly offered prices of WTI crude oil, down 0.20% intraday near $82.30 as we write, also weigh on the USD/INR price due to India’s reliance on energy imports and the heavy Current Account Deficit (CAD).
Previously, the pessimism emanating from Italy’s surprise tax on windfall profits of banks joined the global rating agencies’ downward revision of the US banks and financial institutions to weigh on the risk sentiment and fueled the USD/INR price. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China.
Looking ahead, the softer US inflation data may favor the USD/INR sellers but the RBI’s likely status quo may defend the Indian Rupee bears moving forward.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beneath the downward-sloping previous resistance line stretched from May 19, close to 82.60 by the press time, the USD/INR stays on the way to challenging the yearly high marked in January around the 83.00 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.8112
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1088
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|82.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.276
|Daily SMA50
|82.2566
|Daily SMA100
|82.2055
|Daily SMA200
|82.167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.1955
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7185
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8996
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.2
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.0133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.9007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.6939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.4677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.2169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.6479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.