USD/INR Price News: 50-DMA defends Indian rupee sellers around 75.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR struggles to extend pullback from five-week high.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 50-DMA favor buyers.
  • 12-day-old support line follows 50-DMA to test bears, October 2021 high challenge buyers after refreshing monthly high.

USD/INR seesaws around 75.00 during Monday’s Asian session, following a pullback from the highest levels since December 23 the previous day.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair stays past the 50-DMA level near 74.90, which restricted the quote’s pullback from the multi-day top on Friday.

Also acting as immediate support is an upward sloping trend line from January 13, near 74.80.

It’s worth mentioning that the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-December upside close to 74.75 becomes important to watch during the USD/INR weakness past 74.80 as a break of which will direct the quote towards 74.30 level.

On the flip side, the recent high surrounding 75.35 lure short-term USD/INR buyers ahead of the November 2021 peak of 75.65.

During the quote’s rise past 75.65, the 76.00 threshold and December 2021 high near 76.60 will be in focus.

Overall, bullish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading beyond the short-term key supports keep USD/INR buyers hopeful.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.0464
Today Daily Change 0.0224
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 75.024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4329
Daily SMA50 74.9062
Daily SMA100 74.6807
Daily SMA200 74.2683
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.3425
Previous Daily Low 74.8825
Previous Weekly High 75.3425
Previous Weekly Low 74.3313
Previous Monthly High 76.5958
Previous Monthly Low 74.1065
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.0582
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.1668
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.8235
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.623
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.3635
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.2835
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.543
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.7435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

