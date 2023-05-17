USD/INR Price Analysis: Weekly hurdle prods Indian Rupee recovery near 82.20

NEWS
  • USD/INR struggles for clear directions after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day.
  • One-month-old horizontal region, ascending trend line from May 07 limit immediate moves of Indian Rupee pair.
  • Upbeat RSI (14) suggests continuation of northward grind; 200-SMA acts as the last defense of USD/INR bulls.

USD/INR treads water around 82.30 as it jostles with the one-month-old horizontal resistance area during early Wednesday.

That said, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair retreated from the stated hurdle surrounding 82.40-42 the previous day while printing the first daily loss in four.

However, the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, favors the extension of the Indian Rupee (INR) pair’s slow grind toward the north triggered earlier in May. With this, the USD/INR pair buyers are hopeful of overcoming the 82.42 resistance zone.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March-April downside, near 82.45 and the previous monthly high of around 82.50 may check the USD/INR bulls before directing them to the March’s high of 83.03.

Alternatively, a one-week-old ascending support line, close to 82.20 by the press time, puts a floor under the USD/INR prices for the short term.

In a case where the USD/INR breaks the 82.20 support, the 82.00 psychological magnet and the 200-SMA surrounding 81.95 could probe the pair sellers before giving them control.

To sum up, USD/INR is expected to keep the latest upside move but the road toward the north is long and bumpy.

USD/INR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Gradual upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.3034
Today Daily Change 0.0095
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 82.2939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.9582
Daily SMA50 82.0913
Daily SMA100 82.1439
Daily SMA200 81.7285
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.3785
Previous Daily Low 82.1655
Previous Weekly High 82.2658
Previous Weekly Low 81.669
Previous Monthly High 82.5092
Previous Monthly Low 81.485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.2469
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.2971
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.1801
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.9671
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.3931
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.4923
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.6061

 

 

