Fed’s Kashkari: Inflation is still too high
Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari said inflation is still too high. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Kashkari added he believes the Fed is close to a neutral rate.
Key takeaways
Job market is clearly cooling.
Inflation is still too high.
My guess is we're close to neutral now.
There is a risk the unemployment rate can pop from here.
Inflation is slowly trending down.
Expect economy to remain resilient.
Lot of confidence housing services inflation is coming down.
Wage growth is slowly tending down.
My expectation is low hiring but low firing.
Have no idea if Powell stays on after chair term ends.
Would love to see Powell remain as a colleague for as long as he likes.
Not concerned about risk of Fed bank presidents being fired.
Don't agree with Bessent that bank Presidents don't represent their districts well.
AI is a big company story from what I hear, not an issue with small companies.
K-shaped economy still seems to ring true in my district.
Lower-to-middle income anxiety is about inflation.
We're approaching a kind of equilibrium on tariff front.
Asked about possible Supreme Court ruling against administration on tariffs, said it would create New uncertainty."
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.