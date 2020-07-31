USD/INR Price Analysis: Turns lower from descending trendline hurdle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR reports losses after rejection at falling trendline resistance.
  • SMA studies and RSI signal a bearish bias. 

USD/INR's CFD is currently trading at 74.50, representing a 0.16% gain on the day. 

The daily chart shows the pair is flashing red, having failed to take out the resistance of the trendline connecting June 16 and July 14 highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

That coupled with a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index and a bearish crossover of the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) suggests scope for a fresh drop toward the July 6 low of 73.83.

The bearish bias would be invalidated if the spot rises above the descending trendline hurdle. That said, a move above the lower high of 75.36 created on July 14 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.8766
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 74.8766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.9065
Daily SMA50 75.3739
Daily SMA100 75.5593
Daily SMA200 73.5551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.9558
Previous Daily Low 74.813
Previous Weekly High 75.0026
Previous Weekly Low 74.5052
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.8676
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.9013
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.8078
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.739
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.6649
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.9506
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.0246
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.0934

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures

GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England. 

GBP/USD News

Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region

Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region

Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.

Gold News

Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected

Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected

The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.

Read more

WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50

WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50

Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures