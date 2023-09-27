USD/INR Price Analysis: Semes poised to surpass record high and conquer 84.00 mark

- USD/INR consolidates its weekly gains and remains below the monthly swing peak.
- The USD stands tall near a 10-month high and supports prospects for further gains.
- Bulls might still wait for a move beyond the 82.30-35 area before placing fresh bets.
The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the monthly peak, around the 83.30-83.35 region touched last week, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The US Dollar (USD) advances to a fresh 10-month high in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a weaker risk tone further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and should act as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices are holding comfortably above technically significant 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving in the positive territory and favour bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for further gains.
The USD/INR pair might then aim to surpass the all-time peak, around the 82.83.40-83.45 region touched on August 15, and conquer the 84.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any corrective decline might now find support near the 83.00 mark ahead of last Friday's swing low, around the 82.80-82.75 zone. This is closely followed by the upward-sloping 100-day SMA, near the mid-82.00s, and the 200-day SMA, around the 82.35 region. A convincing break below the latter will shift the bias in favour of bears and make the USD/INR pair vulnerable.
Spot prices might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 82.00 mark before eventually dropping to the July swing low, around the 81.70-81.65 region.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.2365
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1823
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|83.4188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.0507
|Daily SMA50
|82.8091
|Daily SMA100
|82.5598
|Daily SMA200
|82.3675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.4279
|Previous Daily Low
|82.8855
|Previous Weekly High
|83.8456
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5125
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.2207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.0602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.7016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.6026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.7864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lingers near eight-month low amid economic strains, hawkish Fed
The Euro (EUR) is extending its losses versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after reaching an eight-month low at around 1.0488, though traders booking profits ahead of the New York close lifted the major back above the 1.0500 handle.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Polygon price slides after whale moves 10.78 million MATIC into Binance
Polygon has been on a steep downtrend for the most part of the year, with the token withstanding the worst of the bear market. The situation was made worse when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled MATIC a security, among other tokens like Solana and Cardano.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.