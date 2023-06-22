USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee recovery hinges on clear break of 81.80

- USD/INR bears keep the reins at weekly low despite recent inaction.
- 10-week-old ascending support line, horizontal support zone challenge Indian Rupee bulls.
- Key SMAs, descending trend line from late May restrict immediate upside.
- Oscillators suggest limited downside room and highlight previous monthly lows.
USD/INR bears flirt with the short-term key supports around 81.90 amid the sluggish Asian session during early Thursday, mainly due to China’s holiday and cautious mood ahead of the key central bank announcements.
In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair holds onto the early-week U-turn from the 50-SMA amid the looming bear cross on the MACD.
It’s worth noting, however, that the below 50.0 RSI (14) line suggests bottom-picking of the USD/INR pair and hence highlight the ascending support line from April 14, as well as a 2.5-month-old horizontal support zone, respectively near 81.95 and around 81.85-80.
Hence, the USD/INR bears need validation from 81.80 to tighten the grip. Following that, the lows marked in May and April, close to 81.65 and 81.50 in that order, will be in the spotlight ahead of the yearly bottom of 80.88 marked in January.
On the flip side, USD/INR rebound needs validation from the 50-SMA hurdle of 82.10 to convince intraday buyers.
Even so, a downward-sloping trend line from late May and the 200-SMA can challenge the Indian Rupee sellers near 82.25 and 82.40.
Overall, USD/INR remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing 82.40 but the downside room appears limited.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.9305
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|81.937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3485
|Daily SMA50
|82.2039
|Daily SMA100
|82.2919
|Daily SMA200
|82.088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.1439
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9185
|Previous Weekly High
|82.568
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.8477
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.6302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.0811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
