- USD/INR pares the biggest daily loss in four months around weekly low.
- Key SMAs, two-week-old resistance line challenge buyers amid bearish MACD signals.
- Weekly horizontal support holds the gate for bear’s entry.
USD/INR picks up bids to 79.22 as traders lick their wounds after the biggest daily fall since early April. Even so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair remains below the key short-term key resistances during early Thursday morning in Europe.
That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July 27 to August 02 downturn, around 79.30, appears the immediate hurdle for the USD/INR buyers to cross before challenging the 200-SMA level near 79.40.
It should be noted, however, that a convergence of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 79.52 appears a strong resistance to watch.
If the quote rises past 79.52, a downward sloping trend line from July 28, near 79.60, acts as the last defense of the USD/INR bears.
On the contrary, the one-week-old horizontal support area surrounding the 79.00 threshold could restrict the immediate downside of the Indian rupee pair. Following that, the monthly low of 78.40 should return to the charts.
In a case where the USD/INR bears keep reins past 78.40, the odds of witnessing the 78.00 round figure back on the screen can’t be ruled out.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.228
|Today Daily Change
|0.1341
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|79.0939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.5384
|Daily SMA50
|78.8929
|Daily SMA100
|77.7878
|Daily SMA200
|76.433
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.6576
|Previous Daily Low
|79.0255
|Previous Weekly High
|79.793
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.4128
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.8604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.6269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.2282
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.4925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.8912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.1247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 amid China concerns, USD rebound
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 amid fresh US-Sino trade concerns, surging China's covid cases and softening Australian inflation expectations. Investors reassess the US inflation data and its implications on the next Fed rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0280 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD remains indecisive after retreating from five-week high. Monthly horizontal line challenges pullback from 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July downside. Buyers have a comparatively smoother road to journey than the one signaled for bear’s return.
Gold slips below $1,790 as DXY extends recovery, Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price has dropped to near $1,785.00 after surrendering the critical support of $1,788.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has entered into a healthy correction phase after printing a fresh monthly high at $1,807.96 on Wednesday.
XRP price attempts a 15% rally on Ripple’s interest in buying Celsius' assets
XRP price shows a willingness to move above a significant resistance level, which it has attempted to do so for the past three months and failed each time. While this attempt is like any other and could fail, especially if the momentum is lacking.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!