- USD/INR picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from monthly high.
- Seven-week-old descending trend line, bearish MACD signals tease sellers.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful of witnessing fresh record top.
USD/INR remains firmer around a one-month high as it jostles with a short-term key resistance line near 82.65 during early Thursday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) pair rose to the highest levels in a month the previous day before reversing from 82.77. In doing so, the USD/INR pair retreated from a downward-sloping resistance line from October 19 following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate hike.
It’s worth noting that the failure to cross the aforementioned resistance line joins the recently bearish MACD signals to tease USD/INR sellers.
However, successful trading beyond the 200-SMA level, around 81.80 by the press time, keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
As a result, the quote is likely to remain firmer but the further upside needs validation from the previously mentioned resistance line near 82.65.
Following that, a run-up towards the all-time high marked in October around 83.45 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 200-SMA could welcome the USD/INR bears. That said, the late November swing high around the 82.00 round figure also restricts short-term declines of the pair.
In a case where USD/INR remains bearish past 82.00, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the monthly low are around 81.00 and then towards the late November swing low of 80.37.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.3164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0908
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|82.2256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.4882
|Daily SMA50
|81.9311
|Daily SMA100
|80.8631
|Daily SMA200
|79.0964
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7715
|Previous Daily Low
|82.189
|Previous Weekly High
|81.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.4115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.549
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.8129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.4368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.6017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
