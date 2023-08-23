USD/INR Price Analysis: Finds acceptance below 23.6% Fibo., downside seems limited

- USD/INR trades with a negative bias for the third successive day on Wednesday.
- A modest USD selling is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for spot prices.
- The technical setup still supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from over a one-week low and trades with a negative bias for the third successive day on Wednesday. This also marks the fifth day of a downtick in the previous six, though lacks bearish conviction. Moreover, spot prices have been showing some resilience below the 83.00 resistance breakpoint, now turned support, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the record higher touched last week.
The US Dollar (USD) eases from its highest level since July 12 in the wake of a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/INR pair. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US equity futures further holds back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven USD. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance should limit any meaningful slide for the US bond yields. This, along with concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, might lend support to the Greenback.
From a technical perspective, the USD/INR pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August rally. This supports prospects for a further slide towards 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 82.85-82.80 region, en route to the 82.60 area, or the 50% Fibo. level. A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for some meaningful downfall. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Bulls, however, might now wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 83.40 area, or the record high before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 84.00 round-figure mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.0225
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0710
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|83.0935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.8209
|Daily SMA50
|82.389
|Daily SMA100
|82.2947
|Daily SMA200
|82.2468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.1426
|Previous Daily Low
|82.9132
|Previous Weekly High
|83.5505
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.0008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.8205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.7277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.1863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.2791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.4156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6450 on US-China optimism, USD retreat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6450, sustaining the rebound on Wednesday, despite softer Australia activity data for August. The renewed US-China optimism and a broad US Dollar retreat underpin the pair ahead of the key US PMI data.
EUR/USD bulls retake 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is looking to build the recovery above 1.0850 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Upbeat mood and a retreat in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields fuel EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
Gold: Will XAU/USD recapture 200 DMA? Focus on EU/US PMIs Premium
Gold is sustaining the recovery from five-month lows, looking to recapture the $1,900 mark early Wednesday. A minor pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is helping Gold price find some support. All eyes now remain on the global preliminary PMI reports for fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.