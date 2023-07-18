USD/INR Price Analysis: Bears flirt with multi-month-old ascending trend-line support near 82.00

- USD/INR remains confined in a narrow trading band around the 82.00 mark on Tuesday.
- Acceptance below the 200-day SMA supports prospects for some meaningful decline.
- Some follow-through selling below the monthly low will reaffirm the negative outlook.
The USD/INR pair edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through selling and remains confined in a familiar multi-day-old trading range. Spot prices currently trade around the 82.00 round figure, with bears now awaiting a sustained breakdown through upward-sloping trend-line support extending from November 2022.
Against the backdrop of the recent repeated failures ahead of the 83.00 mark, acceptance back below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started drifting in the negative territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/INR pair is to the downside.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the monthly low, around the 81.75 region, before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move. The USD/INR pair might then accelerate the slide towards the next relevant support near the 81.50 zone before eventually dropping to test sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low touched in January.
On the flip side, the 82.20 area (200-day SMA) now seems to act as an immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond will reinforce the ascending trend-line support and the subsequent move up has the potential to lift the USD/INR pair beyond the 82.70-82.75 intermediate hurdle. Bullish traders might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 round-figure mark.
The said handle has been acting as a strong barrier since October 2022, which if cleared will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for an extension of the USD/INR pair's well-established uptrend witnessed since August 2022. Spot prices might then surpass the all-time peak, around the 83.40-83.45 region touched in October 2023, and aim to reclaim the 84.00 mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0334
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0289
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|82.0623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1524
|Daily SMA50
|82.3105
|Daily SMA100
|82.2009
|Daily SMA200
|82.1774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.2014
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9966
|Previous Weekly High
|82.7256
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9215
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.1231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9721
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.7672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
