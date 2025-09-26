- The Indian Rupee trades calmly around 88.90 against the US Dollar on Friday.
- Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could weaken the Indian Rupee.
- Investors await the US PCE inflation data for August.
The Indian Rupee (INR) trades broadly stable around 88.90 against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday. The USD/INR pair is expected to move higher as United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on pharmaceuticals, which will come into effect on October 1.
On Thursday, US President Trump stated through a post on Truth.Social that imports of pharmaceuticals into the US will attract 100% additional duty. Trump didn’t clarify whether countries that have secured a trade deal with Washington will be exempted from new sectoral tariffs.
Overall, the announcement is another damage to India’s export sector that is already facing 50% tariffs on imports into the US, one of the highest among Washington’s trading partners. The impact will be significant on Indian pharmaceutical companies, which exported $3.6 billion worth of healthcare products to the US in 2024, according to Hindustan Times.
The US raised tariffs on imports from India to 50% in early August for buying Oil from Russia, which they called the nation is indirectly funding Moscow’s war with Ukraine.
This week, the announcement of an increase in H-1B visa fees by the US to $100,000 also impacted the Indian Rupee badly.
Meanwhile, Indian Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal returns to India with his team after trade negotiations with Washington. However, Goyal has not unveiled any material development on bilateral trade talks with the US yet.
On the domestic front, investors await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Investors expect the RBI to hold its Repo Rate steady at 5.5%.
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.18%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.22%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|-0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|INR
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.15%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Investors await US PCE Inflation data for August
- The Indian Rupee has been trading sideways near its all-time high of around 89.10 against the US Dollar (USD) since Wednesday. Sheer strength in the USD/INR pair is also driven by the upbeat US Dollar, which extended its upside further on Thursday after the release of key US data.
- During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its fresh four-week high of around 98.40 posted on Thursday.
- The US Dollar gains further after the release of the revised US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which showed that the economy grew at a faster pace of 3.8% on an annualized basis, compared to the preliminary estimate of 3.3%. Also, Durable Goods Orders data for August surprisingly came in positive at 2.9%, while it was expected to decline for the third month in a row.
- In Friday’s session, investors will pay close attention to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The impact of the inflation data would be significant on market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as a majority of officials have lately advised caution on further interest rate cuts as risks to inflation have tilted to the upside.
- Economists expect the US core PCE inflation, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.2% on a monthly basis against the prior reading of 0.3%, with yearly figures rising steadily by 2.9%.
- Meanwhile, US President Trump has criticized the Fed, especially Chair Jerome Powell, again, through a post on Truth.Social, for interest rates remaining too high, and has stated that borrowing rates should be around 2%. “If it weren’t for Jerome ’Too Late’ Powell, we would be at 2% right now, and in the process of balancing our budget. The good news is that we’re powering through his incompetence,” Trump wrote.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR aims to extend upside towards 90.00
USD/INR turns sideways after posting a fresh all-time high of around 89.10 on Tuesday. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 88.38 signals more upside in the pair.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above 65.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.
Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the round figure of 90.00 would be the key hurdle for the pair.
