USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback vulnerable below 71.20 vs. rupee

  • USD/INR broke below the bear flag pattern and the 71.20 support level. 
  • Downside target can be located near the 70.40 level.  
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs). After the 2018 bull-market, the spot has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is breaking below a bear flag pattern below the 71.20 support level, suggesting that USD/INR could potentially weaken to the 70.40 price level. The 71.20 support has become resistance. Further up lies the 71.60 resistance level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.193
Today Daily Change 0.0778
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 71.1152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1763
Daily SMA50 71.2274
Daily SMA100 71.211
Daily SMA200 70.6128
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.58
Previous Daily Low 71.077
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3879
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.9348
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7544
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4318
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4378
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7604
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9408

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

