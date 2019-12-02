USD/INR: Indian rupee to face downward pressure again towards year-end – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank expect the USD/INR pair to trade at 71.00 during the current quarter, at 71.50 over the first quarter of next year and at 72.50 by the third quarter of 2020.
Key Quotes:
“The Indian rupee was the worst performing Asia ex-Japan (AXJ) currency for the second consecutive month in November. Most of the rupee’s losses were recorded during the first half of November, driven by narrowing real yields, and risk aversion due to US-China trade deal pessimism, sluggish India data releases, and Moody’s decision to downgrade India’s sovereign debt rating outlook to “negative” from “stable” with the rating kept at Baa2 on 7th November. Rupee weakness came amid a 1.7% m/m increase in the foreign reserves to a fresh record high of USD448.3bn as at 15th November. The acceleration in headline CPI to 4.62% y/y in October drove real yields lower to 0.5%, which is the lowest since July 2016 and possibly below the RBI’s comfortable threshold range for keeping a stable rupee. This partly explains the net sell-off in Indian government bonds in November versus a net inflow in October.”
“The rupee’s slight recovery during the second half of November was mostly driven by merger and acquisition flows, which is one of the reasons why India is one of the only two AXJ countries other than Taiwan to record a net inflow into equities in November. With such flows likely to be one-off, the rupee will face downward pressure again towards year-end as global and domestic risk sentiments remain weak and India’s real yield fall further in view of another 25bps cut to the benchmark repo rate by the RBI at the next meeting on 5th December.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..