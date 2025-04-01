USD/INR drifts higher on global trade concerns, US PMI data in focus

- The Indian Rupee trades in negative territory in Tuesday’s early European session.
- Fears of a global trade war triggered by Trump's looming tariffs weigh on the INR.
- The US March ISM Manufacturing PMI report will take center stage later on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) softens on Tuesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders grow risk-averse ahead of US trade tariffs expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, which weighs on the local currency. Additionally, a rise in crude oil prices contributes to the INR’s downside as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer.
On the other hand, easing domestic inflation and the resumption of foreign inflows into stocks and bonds might help limit the Indian currency’s losses. Traders brace for the US March ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, which is due later on Tuesday. Also, the JOLTS Job Openings, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will be published.
Indian Rupee softens amid global uncertainties
- India's economy is set to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the fiscal year 2025-26, continuing its steady growth momentum, aligning with the revised estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO).
- According to EY Economy Watch, India’s economy is projected to grow 6.5% in the fiscal year 2025-26.
- US President Donald Trump said late Monday that his reciprocal tariffs plan will target all other countries when they are unveiled Wednesday, adding more uncertainty to the much-anticipated trade policy just days before its implementation.
- Trump pushed back on the possibility that the fresh tariffs will target just the top 10 or 15 trade partners that have their own import duties on US goods.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said late Monday that the US central bank would need to have confidence that inflation will move down before cutting the interest rates again, per Bloomberg.
- New York Fed President John Williams noted that the policy is in a good position to navigate through uncertainties, despite potential risks of higher inflation.
USD/INR paints a negative picture, oversold RSI warrants caution for bears
The Indian Rupee trades on a softer note on the day. The bearish outlook of the USD/INR pair remains in play as the price is below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The downward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands below the midline. Nonetheless, the oversold RSI condition indicates that further consolidation or temporary recovery cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/INR depreciation.
The initial support level for the pair is located at the 85.00 psychological mark. Any follow-through selling below the mentioned level could see a drop to 84.84, the low of December 19, followed by 84.22, the low of November 25, 2024.
On the bright side, the crucial resistance level for USD/INR is seen at the 85.90-86.00 region, representing the 100-day EMA and round mark. Sustained trading above this level could pave the way to 86.48, the low of February 21, en route to 87.00, the round figure.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains traction toward 0.6300 as RBA Governor Bullock speaks
AUD/USD is marching back toward 0.6300 in Tuesday's Asian trading, capitalizing on RBA Governor Bullock's less dovish comments. The RBA warranted caution on the inflation outlook while maintaining the key rate at 4.1% earleir in the session.
Gold stands tall as tariff jitters outweigh overbought conditions
Gold price closes in on the $3,150 psychological mark in Asian trading on Tuesday, extending its record rally. Gold buyers eagerly await the US announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on Wednesday for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, tariff updates and top-tier US data will likely keep them entertained.
USD/JPY trades on the backfoot below 150.00 amid trade war fears
USD/JPY edges lower in the Asian session on Tuesday as hawkish BoJ expectations continue to offer some support to the Japanese Yen. Subdued US Dollar price action weighs on the pair. Concerns over Trump's tariffs and its impact on the global economic growth remain a drag on the pair.
Ethereum: Short-term holders spark $400 million in realized losses, staking flows surge
Ethereum bounced off the $1,800 support on Monday following increased selling pressure from short-term holders and tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff kick-off on April 2.
US: Trump's 'Liberation day' – What to expect?
Trump has so far enacted tariff changes that have lifted the trade-weighted average tariff rate on all US imports by around 5.5-6.0%-points. While re-rerouting of trade will decrease the effectiveness of tariffs over time, the current level is already close to the highest since the second world war.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.